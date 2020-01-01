 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 10mg Pure CBD Gummies, 30 CBD Gummy Bears per Bottle With Fun Sour Flavor from Every Day Optimal

10mg Pure CBD Gummies, 30 CBD Gummy Bears per Bottle With Fun Sour Flavor from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Write a review
Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 10mg Pure CBD Gummies, 30 CBD Gummy Bears per Bottle With Fun Sour Flavor from Every Day Optimal

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Every Day Optimal CBD Gummies- 10mg CBD per Gummy Pure (Cannabidiol) CBD Oil 10mg CBD per Gummy 30 CBD Gummies per Bottle Fun Sour Flavor! Our popular line of Gummy Bears are one of our most popular CBD edibles but don’t be fooled by the fun flavor and appearance. Each Gummy Bear is strong medicine that delivers 10mg of CBD oil which is freshly sourced from North American-grown hemp. CBD Hemp oil is a popular and effective product that is known to calm your nervous system and ease insomnia, anxiety, depression, and reduce chronic and acute pain from arthritis and fibromyalgia. There’s a remarkable body of scientific evidence affirming the health benefits of cannabidiol. As the science of CBD advances, the list of benefits keeps growing. CBD Gummy Bears have a delicious sweet and sour taste and are fully vegan with natural flavorings. Each bottle of these fun edibles contains 30 bears and they come in multiple colors. Each bear is a full dosage and infused with 10mg of CBD oil. We recommend consuming one bear in the morning and at night for maximum benefits. Safe, Non-Psychoactive CBD Oil CBD oil is derived from organically-grown hemp plants rich in vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes, flavonoids, and fiber from the industrial hemp plant. All of our CBD products are appropriate for general usage and will treat a wide variety of conditions. CBD oil in our fun Gummy Bears offers you full healing benefits of the cannabis plant. Our products are made with CBD oil sourced from North American industrial hemp, and they’re legal in all 50 US states. All of our CBD oil varieties are totally non-psychoactive. Ingredients Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide Natural and Artificial Flavors Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 10mg Calories: 9 Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value Sugars: 2 grams Protein: 0 grams Available In All 50 States | Derived From Non-GMO, CBD-Rich Hemp

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Every Day Optimal Logo
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.