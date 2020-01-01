About this product

Every Day Optimal CBD Gummies- 10mg CBD per Gummy Pure (Cannabidiol) CBD Oil 10mg CBD per Gummy 30 CBD Gummies per Bottle Fun Sour Flavor! Our popular line of Gummy Bears are one of our most popular CBD edibles but don’t be fooled by the fun flavor and appearance. Each Gummy Bear is strong medicine that delivers 10mg of CBD oil which is freshly sourced from North American-grown hemp. CBD Hemp oil is a popular and effective product that is known to calm your nervous system and ease insomnia, anxiety, depression, and reduce chronic and acute pain from arthritis and fibromyalgia. There’s a remarkable body of scientific evidence affirming the health benefits of cannabidiol. As the science of CBD advances, the list of benefits keeps growing. CBD Gummy Bears have a delicious sweet and sour taste and are fully vegan with natural flavorings. Each bottle of these fun edibles contains 30 bears and they come in multiple colors. Each bear is a full dosage and infused with 10mg of CBD oil. We recommend consuming one bear in the morning and at night for maximum benefits. Safe, Non-Psychoactive CBD Oil CBD oil is derived from organically-grown hemp plants rich in vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, protein, chlorophyll, terpenes, flavonoids, and fiber from the industrial hemp plant. All of our CBD products are appropriate for general usage and will treat a wide variety of conditions. CBD oil in our fun Gummy Bears offers you full healing benefits of the cannabis plant. Our products are made with CBD oil sourced from North American industrial hemp, and they’re legal in all 50 US states. All of our CBD oil varieties are totally non-psychoactive. Ingredients Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide Natural and Artificial Flavors Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 10mg Calories: 9 Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value Sugars: 2 grams Protein: 0 grams Available In All 50 States | Derived From Non-GMO, CBD-Rich Hemp