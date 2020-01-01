 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 15mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil Capsules from Every Day Optimal

15mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil Capsules from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Write a review
Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 15mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules, THC Free Hemp Cannabidiol Oil Capsules from Every Day Optimal

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

15mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules From Every Day Optimal No GMO All Natural Made In USA Legal In All 50 States GMP Compliant Capsule Info Soft Gels 30 Per Bottle 15mg CBD In Each, 450mg total These 15mg CBD capsules are an excellent choice for those looking for higher doses of CBD oil at an affordable “intro” level price. Every bottle contains 30 capsules that are each packed with 15mg CBD (cannabidiol) known for its beneficial effects on pain, chronic pain, anxiety and more. Many customers use our 15mg CBD capsules as part of their daily wellness plan, almost like a daily vitamin. Legal In All 50 States CBD oil extracted from hemp is non-intoxicating and free of THC, the cannabinoid that causes a high. Because it’s non-intoxicating, our products are legal for you to purchase and use in all 50 US states. You don’t need a prescription buy it, and feel free to order as much as you need. Ingredients Pure Cannabidiol Vegetable Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water) Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Capsule Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 15mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Every Day Optimal Logo
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.