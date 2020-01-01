About this product

15mg Pure CBD Oil Capsules From Every Day Optimal No GMO All Natural Made In USA Legal In All 50 States GMP Compliant Capsule Info Soft Gels 30 Per Bottle 15mg CBD In Each, 450mg total These 15mg CBD capsules are an excellent choice for those looking for higher doses of CBD oil at an affordable “intro” level price. Every bottle contains 30 capsules that are each packed with 15mg CBD (cannabidiol) known for its beneficial effects on pain, chronic pain, anxiety and more. Many customers use our 15mg CBD capsules as part of their daily wellness plan, almost like a daily vitamin. Legal In All 50 States CBD oil extracted from hemp is non-intoxicating and free of THC, the cannabinoid that causes a high. Because it’s non-intoxicating, our products are legal for you to purchase and use in all 50 US states. You don’t need a prescription buy it, and feel free to order as much as you need. Ingredients Pure Cannabidiol Vegetable Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water) Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Capsule Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 15mg