  25mg Sleep Aid CBD Capsules, Pure CBD Oil with 7 Sleep Promoting Vitamins from Every Day Optimal

25mg Sleep Aid CBD Capsules, Pure CBD Oil with 7 Sleep Promoting Vitamins from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 25mg Sleep Aid CBD Capsules, Pure CBD Oil with 7 Sleep Promoting Vitamins from Every Day Optimal

About this product

CBD Sleep Aid Capsules From Every Day Optimal 25mg CBD Per Capsule 7 Sleep-Promoting Vitamins Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep Made In USA Contains No THC Getting a restful night's sleep is vital to your health. If you have trouble sleeping, then CBD might be the answer you've been looking for. CBD is well known for its relaxing and calming effects and many people use CBD as a sleep aid alone. Our formula combines 25mg of CBD per capsule with 6 other ingredients that have been scientifically proven and used for centuries to treat insomnia. Those ingredients are: B-Phenyl-Gamma L-Theanine N-Acetyl-5-methoxy Tryptamine Piper Methysticum Scutellaria Passiflora 25mg Pure CBD B-Phenyl-Gamma – used for anxiety, fear, trouble sleeping (insomnia), tension, stress, fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, alcoholism, and irregular heartbeat. It is also used for improving memory, learning, and thinking L-Theanine – a relaxing and nondietary amino acid found pretty much exclusively in teas from Camellia sinensis and is known to promote relaxation. N-Acetyl-5-methoxyTryptamine – a hormone that is produced by the pineal gland in animals and regulates sleep and wakefulness Piper Methysticum – The roots of the plant are used to produce a drink with sedative, anesthetic, euphoriant, and entheogenic properties Scutellaria – said to be one of the potent medicinal herbs and is thus used to treat a number of health disorders for over two thousand years All our hemp-based CBD products contain zero THC and are made in the USA.

About this brand

Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.