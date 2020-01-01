 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lava Lamp Dab Rig

by Everyone Does It

Everyone Does It Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Lava Lamp Dab Rig

About this product

Take a stroll down memory lane to the 1960s… or at least nostalgia lane to your college dorm room. At just 7 inches tall, this lava lamp shaped dab rig has everything you need to get groovy. A fixed downstem makes for dizzying diffusion, and the included quartz banger is perfect for dabbing the day away. Just kidding! No batteries are needed for this beauty, but all accessories ARE included. Break out the quartz banger for low temp and high taste dabs all night long. Since the early 60s, lava lamps have been the novelty item icon for a whole generation of smokers. Nothing says relaxed like a lava lamp and a handful of dried herbal mixture. Now you can combine the two.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.