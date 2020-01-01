About this product

Take a stroll down memory lane to the 1960s… or at least nostalgia lane to your college dorm room. At just 7 inches tall, this lava lamp shaped dab rig has everything you need to get groovy. A fixed downstem makes for dizzying diffusion, and the included quartz banger is perfect for dabbing the day away. Just kidding! No batteries are needed for this beauty, but all accessories ARE included. Break out the quartz banger for low temp and high taste dabs all night long. Since the early 60s, lava lamps have been the novelty item icon for a whole generation of smokers. Nothing says relaxed like a lava lamp and a handful of dried herbal mixture. Now you can combine the two.