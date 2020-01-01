About this product

This Oil Drum Dab Rig from our very own EDIT Collection is a funky and functional piece of glass work. The cylindrical shape mirrors the look of a real life oil barrel, and is available in different glass colors. The 14mm male ground joint is topped off with a 14mm female quartz banger, and the frosted EDIT logo finishes the piece. The included quartz banger is beneficial for two reasons. The quartz material heats at a lower temperature, thus allowing for a more pure concentrate flavor. The banger style nail directs heat away from your rig and ground joint, which means less stress for your piece. The EDIT Collection is our private label brand for Everyone Does It, so you can be confident in knowing that we put the utmost care and quality into these products.