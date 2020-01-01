 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Dabbing
  Dab & oil rigs
  Oil Drum Dab Rig

Oil Drum Dab Rig

by Everyone Does It

Oil Drum Dab Rig

This Oil Drum Dab Rig from our very own EDIT Collection is a funky and functional piece of glass work. The cylindrical shape mirrors the look of a real life oil barrel, and is available in different glass colors. The 14mm male ground joint is topped off with a 14mm female quartz banger, and the frosted EDIT logo finishes the piece. The included quartz banger is beneficial for two reasons. The quartz material heats at a lower temperature, thus allowing for a more pure concentrate flavor. The banger style nail directs heat away from your rig and ground joint, which means less stress for your piece. The EDIT Collection is our private label brand for Everyone Does It, so you can be confident in knowing that we put the utmost care and quality into these products.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.