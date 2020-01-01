Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This cheery puck rig is a chipper addition to any smoker’s arsenal. An opaque white body features cute cartoon style illustrations which continue onto the matching vapor dome. The fixed diffused downstem helps this 7 ½ inch puck shaped beauty pack quite the punch for it’s size. The puck shape gives the body a good amount of space, which is perfect for the fixed diffuser - plenty of room for filtration! The artsy sketches stand out wonderfully against the smooth white glass, and the included vapor dome matches as well.
