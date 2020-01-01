 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Sketch Puck Dab Rig

Sketch Puck Dab Rig

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Sketch Puck Dab Rig

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This cheery puck rig is a chipper addition to any smoker’s arsenal. An opaque white body features cute cartoon style illustrations which continue onto the matching vapor dome. The fixed diffused downstem helps this 7 ½ inch puck shaped beauty pack quite the punch for it’s size. The puck shape gives the body a good amount of space, which is perfect for the fixed diffuser - plenty of room for filtration! The artsy sketches stand out wonderfully against the smooth white glass, and the included vapor dome matches as well.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.