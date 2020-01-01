 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stemless Barrel and Honeycomb Perc Glass Bong

by Everyone Does It

Stemless Barrel and Honeycomb Perc Glass Bong

This stemless glass bong by EDIT Collection injects into a barrel percolator at the base and then passes through a narrowing honeycomb percolator. Featuring a female 18.8mm ground joint, this effective percolator rig comes complete with a bowl slide, ice notches, glass concentrate nail and matching dome. Built with two highly-effective percolators, this glass piece is designed to provide the user with the coolest and smoothest hit possible. Filtering the smoke not once but twice, the inline diffuser that sits at the bottom of the can forces the smoke to increase in surface area and cool down considerably. Due to the suction, this smoke then rises up where the filtration process reoccurs with the honeycomb percolator. The eventual outcome is a cool, clean smoking experience for the user. Looking to satisfy all water pipe enthusiasts, EDIT’s design team has equipped this glass piece with a bowl slide and a vapor dome & nail. This enables the glass piece to be used with dry herbs and concentrates. Simply interchange between the two and away you go! The EDIT design team include the ever-popular 3 pinch ice notch method. Dropping a number of ice cubes down the tube, the cubes will simply lodge just above the three notches. When in use, the smoke will then be forced to pass through the ice, which results in an immensely chilled hit for the user. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.