  5. Stemless Button Diffuser Cross Perc Bong

Stemless Button Diffuser Cross Perc Bong

by Everyone Does It

Everyone Does It Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Stemless Button Diffuser Cross Perc Bong

About this product

A stemless, double-chamber multi-percolator waterpipe from our own exclusive EDIT Collection. Equipped with a male 14.5mm joint, this borosilicate piece features a 14.5mm female to female adapter, 14.5mm male slide bowl, glass concentrate nail, and 14.5mm female vapor dome. Built with two chambers and multiple cross percolators, this dab rig is designed to provide the user with the coolest and smoothest hit possible. Filtering the smoke not once but twice, the bottom chamber’s cross percolator forces the smoke to increase in surface area. Due to the suction, this smoke then passes through to the next chamber where the filtration process reoccurs. The eventual outcome is a cool, clean smoking experience for the user The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.