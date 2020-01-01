About this product

This Stemless Spray Can Dab Rig from the EDIT Collection is dripping with style. A nozzle-styled mouthpiece is a cool complement to the “paint drop” accents directly below. The stemless design means no downstem to worry about, and the inline diffuser makes sure you still get that desired filtration. The included 14mm female quartz banger sits perfectly on the 14mm male ground joint. Don’t be fooled by the simple look of the spray can. Sitting at the bottom is an intricately designed inline diffuser, so you can cool your smoke without any additional accessories. We’re proud of our private label EDIT Collection - which is why the EDIT logo is featured front and center, and frosted!