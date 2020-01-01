 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
This Stemless Spray Can Dab Rig from the EDIT Collection is dripping with style. A nozzle-styled mouthpiece is a cool complement to the “paint drop” accents directly below. The stemless design means no downstem to worry about, and the inline diffuser makes sure you still get that desired filtration. The included 14mm female quartz banger sits perfectly on the 14mm male ground joint. Don’t be fooled by the simple look of the spray can. Sitting at the bottom is an intricately designed inline diffuser, so you can cool your smoke without any additional accessories. We’re proud of our private label EDIT Collection - which is why the EDIT logo is featured front and center, and frosted!

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.