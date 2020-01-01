About this product

This aromatic herb vaporizer kit dubbed “The Convector” from the EDIT Collection is all you need for a full power portable vape. Discreet rubberized black body keeps the unit cool on the outside, while still heating as usual on the inside. A plethora of accessories are included, so that you have anything and everything you need to get going. This undercover charmer has a patented system to vaporize your dry herbal mixtures - or you can use one of the included attachments to roast your waxes or oils just right. Our EDIT Collection is carefully crafted, from beginning to end, with our customers’ needs in mind.