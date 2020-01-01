 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. The Convector Aromatic Herb Vaporizer

The Convector Aromatic Herb Vaporizer

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Vaping Portable Vaporizers The Convector Aromatic Herb Vaporizer

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This aromatic herb vaporizer kit dubbed “The Convector” from the EDIT Collection is all you need for a full power portable vape. Discreet rubberized black body keeps the unit cool on the outside, while still heating as usual on the inside. A plethora of accessories are included, so that you have anything and everything you need to get going. This undercover charmer has a patented system to vaporize your dry herbal mixtures - or you can use one of the included attachments to roast your waxes or oils just right. Our EDIT Collection is carefully crafted, from beginning to end, with our customers’ needs in mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.