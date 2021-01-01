 Loading…

PAIN RUB - 1000MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD

by Evexia CBD

$50.00MSRP

Easy to use, this premium maximum relief rub is formulated with 1000mg of premium Hemp-Derived CBD and other combating ingredients, including Emu Oil. Relief Rub provides an effective approach to providing relief for the toughest aches and discomforts. Soothes upon contact and can be used as often as needed. Airless Pump for easy application Packed with 1000mg of premium CBD Specially blended with Emu and other beneficial ingredients Assists in relief of toughest aches and discomforts Provides maximum relief for muscle and joint aches

In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

