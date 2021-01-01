Sweet Lavender Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
About this product
Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states. All natural, vegan, non-GMO Crafted in the USA Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Pesticides/Herbicides Free 50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed 3rd Party Lab Certified
About this brand
Evexia CBD
