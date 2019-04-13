DankAlienOG on August 3rd, 2018

Vaped on the way home, had a crazy fun conversation that made the hour and a half drive interesting and entertaining. Super mood booster. I'm not sure how I feel about the blueberry flavoring, but it didn't make me sick, and I had a great time. Will buy again if I ever see one, and I'll probably get all the flavors, because they're only 20$ a piece. Good value to me, and great value for those on the go!