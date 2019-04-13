Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Colors pairs Evolab’s incomparably pure Chroma™ Oil with luscious natural fruit derived flavors. For convenience and simplicity on the go, Colors oils are available in Evolab’s reliable iHit™ disposable vapes or in environmentally-friendly refillable cartridges made from premium materials including pyrex glass and stainless steel.
on April 13th, 2019
Liked the high. However, I purchased three cartridges and two of them (so far) have gotten clogged with sticky sweet tar. The flavor is intense—don’t mind the melon or the strawberry lemonade but the blueberry made my throat burn. I also have a major issue with the amount of packaging on this product. Other, similar, products from the same location (state laws) use a third of the packaging, it’s ridiculous.
on August 3rd, 2018
Vaped on the way home, had a crazy fun conversation that made the hour and a half drive interesting and entertaining. Super mood booster. I'm not sure how I feel about the blueberry flavoring, but it didn't make me sick, and I had a great time. Will buy again if I ever see one, and I'll probably get all the flavors, because they're only 20$ a piece. Good value to me, and great value for those on the go!