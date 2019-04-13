 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Colors Cartridge - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

Colors pairs Evolab’s incomparably pure Chroma™ Oil with luscious natural fruit derived flavors. For convenience and simplicity on the go, Colors oils are available in Evolab’s reliable iHit™ disposable vapes or in environmentally-friendly refillable cartridges made from premium materials including pyrex glass and stainless steel.

2 customer reviews

3.52

Court817

Liked the high. However, I purchased three cartridges and two of them (so far) have gotten clogged with sticky sweet tar. The flavor is intense—don’t mind the melon or the strawberry lemonade but the blueberry made my throat burn. I also have a major issue with the amount of packaging on this product. Other, similar, products from the same location (state laws) use a third of the packaging, it’s ridiculous.

DankAlienOG

Vaped on the way home, had a crazy fun conversation that made the hour and a half drive interesting and entertaining. Super mood booster. I'm not sure how I feel about the blueberry flavoring, but it didn't make me sick, and I had a great time. Will buy again if I ever see one, and I'll probably get all the flavors, because they're only 20$ a piece. Good value to me, and great value for those on the go!

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.