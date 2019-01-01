 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Evolab Chroma Sweet Melon Syringe 1000mg

Evolab Chroma Sweet Melon Syringe 1000mg

by Evolab

About this product

Naturally derived fruit flavors perfectly complement the taste and effects of pure cannabis oil. With full spectrum pharmaceutical grade extraction technology, Colors oils are always free of residual solvents, harmful cutting agents or additives.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.