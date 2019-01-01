About this product

The Transdermal NanoSerum™ CBD applicator has a desirable 10:1 ratio of CBD:THC. Evolve Formulas' 10ml NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes a combination formula of CBD and THC, with each precision-metered dose containing 15mg CBD, 1.5mg THC along with resveratrol and terpenes. The innovative addition of resveratrol to the serum makes NanoSerum™ CBD a daily solution for antioxidant support, a neuroprotective, a cognitive enhancer and anti-aging promoter. The NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, an advanced delivery mechanism.