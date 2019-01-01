 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
10:1 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)

by Evolve Formulas

$50.00MSRP

About this product

The Transdermal NanoSerum™ CBD applicator has a desirable 10:1 ratio of CBD:THC. Evolve Formulas' 10ml NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes a combination formula of CBD and THC, with each precision-metered dose containing 15mg CBD, 1.5mg THC along with resveratrol and terpenes. The innovative addition of resveratrol to the serum makes NanoSerum™ CBD a daily solution for antioxidant support, a neuroprotective, a cognitive enhancer and anti-aging promoter. The NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, an advanced delivery mechanism.

About this brand

Evolve NanoSerum™ is the world's first and only clinically-tested transdermal cannabis product to relieve pain in minutes!