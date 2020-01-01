Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion
$19.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Enriched with the power of 14 essential ingredients, including pure Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract, the doctor formulated Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion penetrates deep into your skin, infusing long-lasting moisture and relieving dryness to leave your skin feeling extraordinary all day long. This product is doctor-formulated to include the following essential ingredients: Sweet Almond Oil Apricot Kernel Seed Oil Sunflower Seed Oil Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Rosehip Seed Oil Lavender Essential Oil Cedarwood Essential Oil Vitamin E (Tocopherol) Calendula Oil Lemongrass Essential Oil Frankincense Essential Oil Helichrysum Essential Oil Sea Buckthorn Oil Jojoba Oil Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion in a 5oz, airless pump bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 250mg of pure, Full Spectrum Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract.
