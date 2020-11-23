Enriched with the power of 14 essential ingredients, including pure Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract, the doctor formulated Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion penetrates deep into your skin, infusing long-lasting moisture and relieving dryness to leave your skin feeling extraordinary all day long.



This product is doctor-formulated to include the following essential ingredients:

Sweet Almond Oil

Apricot Kernel Seed Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract

Rosehip Seed Oil

Lavender Essential Oil

Cedarwood Essential Oil

Vitamin E (Tocopherol)

Calendula Oil

Lemongrass Essential Oil

Frankincense Essential Oil

Helichrysum Essential Oil

Sea Buckthorn Oil

Jojoba Oil

Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion in a 5oz, airless pump bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 250mg of pure, Full Spectrum Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract.