About this product
Enriched with the power of 14 essential ingredients, including pure Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract, the doctor formulated Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion penetrates deep into your skin, infusing long-lasting moisture and relieving dryness to leave your skin feeling extraordinary all day long.
This product is doctor-formulated to include the following essential ingredients:
Sweet Almond Oil
Apricot Kernel Seed Oil
Sunflower Seed Oil
Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract
Rosehip Seed Oil
Lavender Essential Oil
Cedarwood Essential Oil
Vitamin E (Tocopherol)
Calendula Oil
Lemongrass Essential Oil
Frankincense Essential Oil
Helichrysum Essential Oil
Sea Buckthorn Oil
Jojoba Oil
Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Lotion in a 5oz, airless pump bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 250mg of pure, Full Spectrum Kentucky CBD Hemp Extract.
About this brand
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.