Hemp Extract Infused Face Mask
About this product
The Extract Wellness Hemp Extract Infused Face Mask is a supercharged sheet mask infused with various plant and hemp extracts to promote healthy, hydrated skin. Our cellulose mask wraps the skin to prevent active ingredients from evaporating, allowing for complete penetration to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and pores. Each mask contains 10mg of hemp extract/CBD.
