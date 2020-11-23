About this product
The Extract Wellness Hemp Extract Infused Face Mask is a supercharged sheet mask infused with various plant and hemp extracts to promote healthy, hydrated skin. Our cellulose mask wraps the skin to prevent active ingredients from evaporating, allowing for complete penetration to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and pores. Each mask contains 10mg of hemp extract/CBD.
Extract Wellness
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.