About this product

Extract Wellness Salves are handcrafted with a silky blend of hemp seed oil, bees wax, jojoba oil, shea butter, pure Kentucky CBD hemp extract, and scented with soothing essential oils. We've reformulated this product to reduce the "greasy" feeling many salves can leave, improved the scent profile, and given it a massive CBD boost to 250mg and 500mg! Sizes: Available in both a 2oz (250mg) and 4oz (500mg) container. Please Note: This product is made with beeswax. Individuals who are allergic to such products should avoid use. This product is not intended for ingestion and should only be applied externally. This product is intended for topical application only and should be applied liberally to affected areas.