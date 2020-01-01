About this product

The term HTFSE is more than just a slang term synonymous with “great,” “fire,” or “top-shelf.” It is a term created by Dr. Hayden, the inventor behind Extractioneering, and the term HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract” has scientific requirements that must be fulfilled in order to qualify as such. So, when you’re friend hands you some sugar and calls it “HTFSE” you can be sure, they are in need of additional information to help them appropriately name their extract. As always, nothing added and nothing reintroduced. Real Full Spectrum Extract delivers the most balanced representation of the cannabis plant. We capture a balanced mix of all the terpenes, not just a mono-terpene profile dominated by limonene, myrcene, α-pinene, linalool, β-caryophyllene, caryophyllene oxide, nerolidol and phytol (which have those very familiar flavours). You want a balance of all 300+ terpenes available in Cannabis. You don’t want Just huge diamonds, that consist of 99% THCA. You want the whole offering of what Cannabis really is. Medicine. You’re looking for Herbal Synergy or the Entourage effect. With all of the cannabis biomolecules (Cannabinoids (i.e.THC/CBD), Terpenes (i.e.Limonene/Myrcene), and other cannabis biomolecules such as flavones, stilbenes, and flavonoids are captured and preserved in physiologically native ratios. This single virgin extract is then presented to you unadulterated.