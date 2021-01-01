About this product

Scooby Snacks grown by Coldframe. Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was 50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE. Check out the link for test results.