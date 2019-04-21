thejordanbrooks
This is my first ever time experiencing cartridge vaping, and this simple battery is perfect! I paid $12 at my local shop. Works like a gem, even at 2.9v, but I’ve just switched to 3.2 and it’s hitting right where I like it. Probably going to save up for a little bit nicer and more adjustable $40 model from my local shop, but until then, this little guy works wonders.
from Exxus Vapeon August 13th, 2019
glad to hear you're enjoying your Exxus battery! Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off your next order if we're ever lucky enough to have you buy from us again!