  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. FLOW CBD Deep Tissue & Joint Gel 150mg

FLOW CBD Deep Tissue & Joint Gel 150mg

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Topicals Balms FLOW CBD Deep Tissue & Joint Gel 150mg

$42.00MSRP

About this product

The FLOW Deep Tissue & Joint Gel is a powerful, award-winning topical designed to target deep muscles, joints, and nerves with outstanding effectiveness. Fast-acting and easy to apply, FLOW Gel is a blend of clinically-proven botanical extracts alongside DOH-standard cannabis concentrate. Having consistently ranked as the best CBD topical in Washington since 2017, FLOW Gel remains second to none by MDs and patients where the product is available. Ingredients: Cosmetic Gel Base, Cannabis Concentrate, Purified Comfrey Extract, Willow Bark, Terpene Blend, Essential Oil Blend. Cannabinoids: [1.1 Oz. jar] 140mg CBD / 6mg THCA / 4mg THC

2 customer reviews

Belladonna_T

I was skeptical when this product was recommended, because I think a lot of the hype around cannabis products is just that - hype. But I was struggling with severe ankle pain that made it hard to walk and would even sometimes keep me awake at night. It's a combination of muscle, joint AND nerve pain - just horrible. Flow is incredible! I rub it on, just a thin coating around my whole ankle, and the pain just quietly goes away. I don't even remember I had it. I also tried rubbing a tiny bit on my temples and it dissolved a tension headache. I use it most days, but you need so little it lasts forever - my first jar is now empty after nearly three months - so it's more affordable than I thought at first. A great product that I don't want to be without again.

PNWReader

I've used virtually every muscle/pain relief product out there and, while I hesitate to use the word, Flow is miraculous. Plenty of others work- with a quick hit of pain relief that fades in 15-45 minutes. Flow lasts hours, to the point that I'm moving freely and not even remembering that my neck was stiff. Plus, it has no unpleasant odor, disappears easily into the skin and washes off your hands with water. Oh, and it doesn't stain your clothes. My only caveat, and this is probably just me, sometimes after applying it the area will itch briefly. There may be some ingredient that irritates my skin. Whatever it is, it's not enough to stop me from loving this product.

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the industry with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended. Innovative. Sustainable. Pesticide-free. Fairwinds flower is cultivated in-house with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing standards and beneficial insects for preventative measures. Our state of the art cultivation facility operates with a semi-automated atmospheric control system that controls everything from humidity to CO2 - tracking data throughout the entire process. In addition to carbon filters, each flower room is kept sterile and free of mildew/mold and pests by scrubbing the air with a top of the line HEPA system, removing any impurities with entirety. Running a hydroponic system through three perpetual flower rooms, our plants rely on precise and calculated feeding schedules to cut back on waste and resources. Although our plants produce massive yields, this well-planned system ensures that Fairwinds flower is produced with a fraction of the resources used in typical cannabis cultivation. Fairwinds may be considered a nutraceutical company, blending ancient herbal supplements with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing techniques to create the most effective cannabis products available. Using only full-flower during extraction (zero trim), each Fairwinds product starts with a base of golden cannabis extract from the highest potency part of the plant. Our flower is extracted using a proprietary medical grade hydrocarbon blend that produces a true full-spectrum concentrate for a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial cannabis constituents. After further refinement, all Fairwinds oil contains zero remaining solvents for the finished product to ensure the highest quality products for your wellness. Apart from quality cannabis extracts, many Fairwinds products also rely on powerful herbal and essential oil blends to further enhance the effects in a botanical synergy. Our lab team consists of a combined total of nearly 30 years of experience in chemistry and Ayurvedic and Chinese herbal medicine. Leveraging traditional formulas against modern cannabis science, each Fairwinds product is a unique solution-based formula designed for optimal assistance and effectiveness. Working alongside some of the leading cannabis medical professionals and testing facilities in the country the Fairwinds lab team is a national leader in cannabis technology & innovation.