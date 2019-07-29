Belladonna_T
on July 29th, 2019
I was skeptical when this product was recommended, because I think a lot of the hype around cannabis products is just that - hype. But I was struggling with severe ankle pain that made it hard to walk and would even sometimes keep me awake at night. It's a combination of muscle, joint AND nerve pain - just horrible. Flow is incredible! I rub it on, just a thin coating around my whole ankle, and the pain just quietly goes away. I don't even remember I had it. I also tried rubbing a tiny bit on my temples and it dissolved a tension headache. I use it most days, but you need so little it lasts forever - my first jar is now empty after nearly three months - so it's more affordable than I thought at first. A great product that I don't want to be without again.