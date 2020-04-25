About this product
FLOW Gel is a multiple-award-winning formula. The fast-acting, CBD-rich transdermal gel with effective terpenes, essential oils, and herbal extracts provides quick results that lend deep tissue relief where you need it. Enjoy the fresh, mild, and soothing aroma while experiencing significant relief.
Ingredients:
Cosmetic Gel Base (Purified Water, Organic Silica, Dimethyl Sulfone [MSM]), Essential Oil and Terpene Blend (Bergamot, Citrus, Chamomile, Linalool, Limonene, Eucalyptol, Borneol, Caryophyllene, Myrcene), Cannabis Oil, White Willow Bark, Allantoin
Potency:
500mg CBD / 4mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
