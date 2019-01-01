About this product
The human gastrointestinal tract houses a number of major components of the endocannabinoid system, including cannabis-binding CB1 and CB2 receptors. This is one of the leading reasons why cannabis suppositories offer such incredible support for a variety of needs. Rectify suppositories are quick to absorb, providing fast-acting results with a clear-minded effect. The CBD, THCA, & THC cannabinoid ratio is optimized to support a soothing and relaxing experience, designed to absorb within the large intestine. Rectify utilizes a powerful herbal blend alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil for clean and potent support of the gut-brain connection. Ingredients: Purified Organic Oil Blend (Cocoa, Shea Butter, Sunflower Lecithin), Optimized Indica Cannabis Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Berberine, Peony Root) Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package] Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC
