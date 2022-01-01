Rectify suppositories are designed to help enhance your quality of life through increased comfort and tranquility. A product that truly lives up to its name, Rectify effectively delivers the amazing capabilities of cannabis along with herbs in an easy-to-use, ultra-effective form. Its efficient absorption and high bioavailability alongside a synergistic blend of cannabis oil and powerful herbal extracts provide extraordinary effects.



Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Shea Butter, Cannabis Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Peony, Berberine)



Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package]

Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC

Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC