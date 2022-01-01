About this product
Rectify suppositories are designed to help enhance your quality of life through increased comfort and tranquility. A product that truly lives up to its name, Rectify effectively delivers the amazing capabilities of cannabis along with herbs in an easy-to-use, ultra-effective form. Its efficient absorption and high bioavailability alongside a synergistic blend of cannabis oil and powerful herbal extracts provide extraordinary effects.
Ingredients: Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Shea Butter, Cannabis Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Peony, Berberine)
Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package]
Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC
Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
