 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Island Sweet Haze

Island Sweet Haze

by Falcanna

Write a review
Falcanna Cannabis Flower Island Sweet Haze

About this product

Island Sweet Haze is a cross between Island Sweet Skunk and Silver Haze. She has as sweet floral smell and a nice hybrid high. The buds have a beautiful pastel hue of green, pink, and purple. Have a lovely day once you smoke some Island Sweet Haze.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Falcanna Logo
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.