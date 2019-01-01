About this product
Island Sweet Haze is a cross between Island Sweet Skunk and Silver Haze. She has as sweet floral smell and a nice hybrid high. The buds have a beautiful pastel hue of green, pink, and purple. Have a lovely day once you smoke some Island Sweet Haze.
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.