5_kay
on January 22nd, 2020
Smooth hitting, great tasting, great indica to relax but not feel hallucinogenic 🔥
Royal Grape 75% Indica / 25% Sativa Royal Kush crossed with Grape Ape. Both the smell and taste of the inhale is undeniably like grape soda. This indica dominant strain has a nice body vibe that floats casually up to relieve the stresses of modern day life. She’s a real looker with bright orange pistols sprouting from petite purple calyxes made lavender by a heavy frosting of trichomes.
on October 27th, 2019
New to smoking here. This is a mellow strain. Very evenly balanced between head and body high. Doesn't make me sleepy like other indica strains