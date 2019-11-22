lydwatters
on November 22nd, 2019
This is a wonderful weed for thinking and being creative. I thought of many good ideas and it was a good high!
A cross between our two best sellers, Dutch Haze and Pacific Blue. Get ready for an experience that will have you feel like your head weighs half of what it usually does while your body swims through a peaceful, secluded river. Enjoy this incredibly long lasting high, for experienced smokers only. Plus, it's so sparkly!
