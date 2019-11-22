 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Stradivarius

by Falcanna

A cross between our two best sellers, Dutch Haze and Pacific Blue. Get ready for an experience that will have you feel like your head weighs half of what it usually does while your body swims through a peaceful, secluded river. Enjoy this incredibly long lasting high, for experienced smokers only. Plus, it's so sparkly!

lydwatters

This is a wonderful weed for thinking and being creative. I thought of many good ideas and it was a good high!

Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.