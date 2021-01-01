About this product

A powerful combination of our top autoflowering strains of all time. Probably one of the most potent autoflowering strains to date, with a whopping 27%THC. Gorilla Cookies takes on all the best qualities of her parent strains, making her something very special for all growers. As a balanced hybrid of Sativa and Indica, she performs incredibly well both indoors and outdoors while still being super-reliable and resilient to the elements. This strain is a massive producer, making it perfect not only for novice but also for commercial growers looking for potency, yield, and taste. Growers can expect around 600gr/m2 of extremely dense golf-ball-sized buds. The impressively high THC levels translate into an intense resin production making her buds almost completely white and covered in trichomes late in the flowering stage. This is a great choice for making all types of extractions not only for the quantity and quality of resin she produces, but also for the exceptional aroma she reeks of. Bud description Gorilla Cookies grows extremely big, chunky, and dense buds with a beautiful mix of dark and light shades of green with bright orange hairs giving her quite the bag appeal. These flowers can only be overshadowed by their extreme frostiness, she starts producing huge amounts of trichomes as soon as she enters flowering and her buds will be completely covered in resin nearing harvest. Smoke report Being a perfectly balanced hybrid, this strain delivers an intense head rush that will leave you euphoric and giggling. It will slowly transform into a potent body high that you can feel on your eyes and face and will have you relaxed anywhere you are. It has a synergetic high, perfect for the end of the day, especially after a long day of work. Plant Appearance This lady grows stout and bushy, reaching around 100cm while displaying a compact yet robust appearance with wide internodal spacing. She will develop a thick main cola with fat side branches all around while not requiring much maintenance. She can produce up to 600 gr/m2 in around 10 weeks, putting her among the highest yielding strains we’ve ever created. All throughout the flowering stage you’ll be amazed at the insane trichome production. Especially in the final weeks when she definitely packs on some weight and you see the buds getting white in resin and reeking of cookies and gas. Grow Tips An overall easy going plant, we recommend making sure pH levels stay around 6.5 as to not risk damaging or stunting the plant's growth. Gorilla Cookies is a huge producer so it is advised to add support to this strain or even tie her side branches down to help her grow better during the flowering stage and increase yields. A bit of LST and defoliation can help to bring to her full potential. This lady is very resistant to plant disease and can withstand colder climates without suffering from mold or powdery mildew. She can take a big feed especially during week 3 and onwards. By tying her side branches down you increase the number of flowering sites and increase yields. Flavor An elaborate blend of earthy kushy flavorings, combined with subtle minty touches and a mix of diesel and lemon. You can taste a sweet cookie-like flavor while inhaling and a fuel and citrusy flavor on the exhale. SPECS Room: Indoor / outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: Sativa / Indica Genetics: Gorilla Cookies Auto Flowering: 10 weeks Harvest: 500-600gr/m2 Height: 90-100cm THC: Up to 27% CBD: Very Low Autoflowering: Yes