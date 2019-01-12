 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mexican Airlines

by Fast Buds

5.01
About this product

DESCRIPTION A ticket to the fabulous beaches of Cabo and Cancun - all your worries and cares will drift away on the clear blue waters of these sundrenched tropical beaches even if you've been shipwrecked on the gloomiest and coldest of islands. Party down with friends and play some volleyball with your bare feet in the warm sand. With Mexican Airlines, creativity and laughter are guaranteed for lovers of the finest recreational marijuana. Our botanists developed this variety by combining Columbian, Mexican and Ruderalis varieties, then stabilized the resulting strain to create high-quality feminized autoflowering plants. Our Mexican Airlines strain is virtually a true Sativa variety due to its high percentage of Sativa genetics. Taste It has an especially pleasant aroma, with hints of spice that go straight to the brain. You'll also be surprised by its sour and spicy ginger flavor, with a light Lemon aftertaste - a special treat for connoisseurs with daring palates. Effect Its THC level of 19% makes it the perfect specimen for those who love a Sativa high - powerful with intense euphoria and an injection of creativity, which can crest into psychedelic experiences. Mexican Airlines opens the doors of creativity and activates the desire to have fun. It's one vacation that you won’t forget, a jet-powered flight to exotic, fantastic beaches. Growing The high percentage of Sativa genetics are quite uncommon with autoflowering strains, which typically display more Indica and Ruderalis phenotypes. As a result, we achieved a specimen with long light-green leaves and compact buds. The plant can reach 120 cm (4 ft.) when cultivated by expert hands. Its growth rate fires up just before flowering, and during this stage the plant's aromas begin to become quite noticeable. For this reason we recommend using carbon filters when growing indoors. It is not a very capricious variety (doesn’t need a lot of care), and it develops well in all settings, but you must take care to prevent mildew and excess humidity during the end of the flowering. This wonderful strain will be ready in 8 to 9 weeks, but if you want to get the full potential you should allow it to mature somewhat longer. An extra two weeks can result in a surprisingly primo harvest. Our Mexican Airlines is suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. When grown indoors, it responds well to 14/10 light cycles, even though we advise that you provide it with 18 hours of light. Its buds are hard and resistant to disease, and the trichomes display nice blue and white hues. Even though it doesn’t need special care, if it receives enough solar energy the grower will be surprised at its yield, which can reach 500gr/m2 (1.1 pounds per light). Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Citrus Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly sativa Genetics: (Columbian x Mexican) autoflowering Flowering: 9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.1 pounds per light Harvest EU: Indoor 450-500 g/m2; Outdoor 50-250 g/plant Height US: up to 50 inches Height EU: 60 -120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/mexican-airlines #MexicanAirlines #MexAir #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

Black_Mage

Very pleased with this strain. It's smell is very potent; like a sour with hints of fruity. The taste had a slight fruit on the inhale and a spicy ginger on the exhale. Loaded with THC trichomes, its a great high; especially for daytime.

Mexican Sativa is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting, clear-headed buzz alongside a fresh sandalwood aroma. To reduce the plant's flowering time, Sensi Seeds breeders crossed a cultivar from the southern province of Oaxaca with the hardy African sativa Durban Poison and a fast-flowering Pakistani indica.

 

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.