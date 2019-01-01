 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Six Shooter

Six Shooter

by Fast Buds

Write a review
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Six Shooter
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Six Shooter
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Six Shooter
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Six Shooter
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Six Shooter

$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION Setting our sights on the goal of creating a super productive autoflowering strain, we thought long and hard about the traits that our geneticist could select to attain maximum results - unprecedentedly high yield and powerful effect - to greatly exceed what is just "a good autoflower". We selected the best of the best - the FastBuds flagship strains: Chrystal METH and Mexican Airlines. But this was only the beginning. Many months of stabilization were spent enhancing the vigor and potency of this new strain while retaining the key features of the parent strains. We are truly proud of our work and our hybrid fully lives up to its poppin' name - Six Shooter. Taste Six Shooter - it's always fully loaded: attractive citrus-incense aroma with a smooth, fresh smoke that's complemented by notes of pepper, and in possession of such a strong effect that it will leave you disoriented in space and time. Effect Each smokin' toke of Six Shooter hits the target dead center. Right after the first inhale you'll fly first class on Mexican Airlines to your own Chrystal Paradise. The effect is as sudden and profound as a barrage of explosive bullets fired by the quickest hand in the Wild West. Initially, the effect is precisely and totally in the head, then spreads to the body. Even if your tolerance is high, Six Shooter will strike you hard and unrelentingly with its unstoppable power. And don't forget its mind-blowing yield that is worthy of the best commercial grove. We can't say that its effect is mellow, so it's not suitable for use throughout the day. This weed is better for evening use. But don't worry, it won't leave you with a sensation of numbness or heaviness. Growing This strain is the largest, most massive, heaviest-yielding autoflower in our catalog. It reaches a height of approximately 100 to 140 cm (3.2 – 4.5 ft), exhibiting a beefy, elongated central cola surrounded by side colas of relatively more modest size. Also worth noting is the excellent, productive branch structure and shape in relation to the central stem and cola. Its bright green leaves are desirably sparse and have a rounded shape. The resulting high bud-to-leaf ratio makes the process of manicuring pleasantly fast. Flowering occurs 3 to 4 weeks after the emergence of the first true leaves. It is surprising that such a high-yielding autoflower is ready for harvest in just 9 weeks. Final yields reach a staggering 500 to 750 grams per square meter (up to 1.6 pounds per light). By the end of flowering you will understand why we chose the name Six Shooter. Its dense buds, reminiscent of large-caliber bullets and coated with a white powder of trichomes, sport a THC content of up to 21%! When grown outdoors, Six Shooter is notable for its speedy growth and outstanding production. This combo is of course the best option for a quick harvest. The adaptability of Six Shooter means that it also excels when grown indoors. Overall, Six Shooter won't stink up the barn. But that doesn't mean it ain't fragrant like the finest brothel. During mid-flowering a subtle citrus fragrance mingled with fine incense becomes apparent. The smoke has a soft, resinous herbal aroma. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Pine Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Crystal METH x Mexican Airlines Flowering: 9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.6 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500 - 750 gr/m2; 80-350 g/plant Height US: up to 55 inches Height EU: 100 - 140 cm THC: Very high CBD: 0,6% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/six-shooter #SixShooter #OnePoundAuto #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.