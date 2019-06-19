Tony420Montana710
on June 19th, 2019
excellent scale
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM 0.1 Accuracy Includes 2 AAA Batteries Capacity up to 1000 Grams Stainless Steel Platform Improved 2-way Protection Easy Calibration Bright Blue Backlight
on June 19th, 2019
excellent scale
on June 10th, 2019
good size scale fits well on the go
on June 9th, 2019
Batteries included is a plus