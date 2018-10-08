 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 150mg CBD Soda Gummy

150mg CBD Soda Gummy

by Feel Good Edibles

Forget about daily stress and worries. These CBD-enriched sparkling gummy edibles will bring you fun and calm after a hard day. 150MG CBD per package.

ala.korzun

This product works just as described. I would recommend this to everyone

Simon_S

I love these! They really help relax me and that helps with the pain after surgery.

davidwalker

Great product, did as expected and really helped me get a great nights rest

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

That's awesome!!!

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.