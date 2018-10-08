ala.korzun
on October 8th, 2018
This product works just as described. I would recommend this to everyone
Forget about daily stress and worries. These CBD-enriched sparkling gummy edibles will bring you fun and calm after a hard day. 150MG CBD per package.
on September 18th, 2018
I love these! They really help relax me and that helps with the pain after surgery.
on September 13th, 2018
Great product, did as expected and really helped me get a great nights rest
That's awesome!!!