marabazaeva
on October 8th, 2018
Finally, a product that helped me. I am so glad my friend recommended me this. Finally, i am able to sleep. I have not been able to sleep in years.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Let the fresh taste of watermelon wash over you like a warm summer day. Every piece of our gummy edibles is infused with CBD to give you that crisp refreshing flavor plus relaxation. 150MG CBD per package.
on October 8th, 2018
Finally, a product that helped me. I am so glad my friend recommended me this. Finally, i am able to sleep. I have not been able to sleep in years.
on September 18th, 2018
Very nice flavors wish it had larger instructions for directions. Works between 2 to 4 hours for me.
on September 13th, 2018
I liked them a lot. I take one at night and the minute I fall asleep, I’m done in for the night, 9 hours of sleep.
Thank you for the feedback. It's nice to hear how do people us our products.