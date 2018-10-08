 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 150mg CBD Watermelon Gummy

150mg CBD Watermelon Gummy

by Feel Good Edibles

$19.00MSRP

Let the fresh taste of watermelon wash over you like a warm summer day. Every piece of our gummy edibles is infused with CBD to give you that crisp refreshing flavor plus relaxation. 150MG CBD per package.

marabazaeva

Finally, a product that helped me. I am so glad my friend recommended me this. Finally, i am able to sleep. I have not been able to sleep in years.

Simon_S

Very nice flavors wish it had larger instructions for directions. Works between 2 to 4 hours for me.

Isabelabrown

I liked them a lot. I take one at night and the minute I fall asleep, I’m done in for the night, 9 hours of sleep.

from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018

Thank you for the feedback. It's nice to hear how do people us our products.

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.