georgiadavies
on September 13th, 2018
It calms me down and I really like the flavor. It’s a great product
from Feel Good Edibleson September 13th, 2018
Thank you!!!
Looking for an effective way to relieve stress? Enjoy the juicy flavor of oranges while experiencing the calming effects of CBD. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.
Thank you!!!