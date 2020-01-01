About this product

Genetic lineage: Pure Cultivar Ketama x Auto NL Indoor: 7-9 weeks Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Indoor: 120-150 cm | Outdoor: 150-300 cm Yield: Indoor: 300-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 400-700 gr/plant Taste/smell: Earthy-floral taste with hints of ketama (depending on the soil type). Effect: An easy-going smoke that goes together with a euphoric and subtle high. Our Maroc is a genuine outdoor cannabis strain. We wanted to stick close to its original ancestors so we specifically bred to obtain that sought-after, resinous pheno. We were able to come very close to that unique Ketama smell by stabilizing over several generations. To reduce flowering time we crossbred her with an Auto NL. And reduced the flowering time significantly. Flowering starts as early as mid July depending on your latitude. Buds are large, long and slender with an open structure that allows each part of the plant to to take best advantage of light. This budstructure allows her to deal with mould issues. The Maroc is a extremely productive with the buds covered in great amounts of thricomes. The open budstructure and the Moroccan genes make her naturally resistant to moulds and fungus. Although we suggest to be careful when growing in extremely humid climates. The Maroc has an amazing root development. Even with little water around she will still develop roots incredibly fast penetrating the soil deeper and deeper in search of water. For the best results, we suggest to plant this strain either outdoors or in greenhouse. It is important to keep in mind that in order to get its original taste and effect you would have to grow it in the Ketama region. But both European and North American growers can expect excellent aromatic buds, an early yield plus an impressive production. Someone calls it this a genuine old school smoke, because of its effect with that warm glowing feeling. The relaxing stone and yet clear head high typify this strain. Its inviting earthy and floral flavour together with its abundant trichome formation make this a very appealing and unique strain.