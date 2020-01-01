 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Maroc

Maroc

by Female Seeds

Write a review
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Maroc
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Maroc

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Genetic lineage: Pure Cultivar Ketama x Auto NL Indoor: 7-9 weeks Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Indoor: 120-150 cm | Outdoor: 150-300 cm Yield: Indoor: 300-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 400-700 gr/plant Taste/smell: Earthy-floral taste with hints of ketama (depending on the soil type). Effect: An easy-going smoke that goes together with a euphoric and subtle high. Our Maroc is a genuine outdoor cannabis strain. We wanted to stick close to its original ancestors so we specifically bred to obtain that sought-after, resinous pheno. We were able to come very close to that unique Ketama smell by stabilizing over several generations. To reduce flowering time we crossbred her with an Auto NL. And reduced the flowering time significantly. Flowering starts as early as mid July depending on your latitude. Buds are large, long and slender with an open structure that allows each part of the plant to to take best advantage of light. This budstructure allows her to deal with mould issues. The Maroc is a extremely productive with the buds covered in great amounts of thricomes. The open budstructure and the Moroccan genes make her naturally resistant to moulds and fungus. Although we suggest to be careful when growing in extremely humid climates. The Maroc has an amazing root development. Even with little water around she will still develop roots incredibly fast penetrating the soil deeper and deeper in search of water. For the best results, we suggest to plant this strain either outdoors or in greenhouse. It is important to keep in mind that in order to get its original taste and effect you would have to grow it in the Ketama region. But both European and North American growers can expect excellent aromatic buds, an early yield plus an impressive production. Someone calls it this a genuine old school smoke, because of its effect with that warm glowing feeling. The relaxing stone and yet clear head high typify this strain. Its inviting earthy and floral flavour together with its abundant trichome formation make this a very appealing and unique strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."