Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Genetic lineage: White Widow x Big Bud Indoor: 7-8 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 60-80 cm | Outdoor: 150-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 600-700 g/m² | Outdoor: 350-550 g/plant Taste/smell: Strong, pungent smell and strong and fruity taste Effect: White Widow ‘knock-out’ stone slowly evolving to a more cerebral, happy high. Female Seeds White Widow x Big Bud is a combination of the best genetics of two truly iconic strains of cannabis. The WW x BB was first released in our X-line in 2010. This strain quickly moved to our permanent collection due to its massive popularity. The strain has remained popular ever since and is our current top seller. It is a poly-hybrid, which means that from the same F1 cross, two populations were selected and stabilized separately for several generations. The result is an amazing hybrid with the high yield and skunky taste of the Big bud genetics. The powerful effect and smell originate from the White Widow genes. WW x BB responds very well to all popular Indoor growing methods, comprising soil, hydroponics, SOG, SCROG and Deep Water Culture. It is easy to grow and offer new growers the opportunity to make a few mistakes while becoming a green thumb. You can expect enormous resin production from the huge, tight buds. The super compact bud structure is the reason why WW x BB is not recommended for outdoors where there is high humidity in the latter stage of flowering as it is highly susceptible to mold. WW x BB provides a superior yield and are capable of producing yields up to 550 g. This strain develops a strong, pungent smell during its flowering stage making good air flow and filtration necessary when growing Indoors. The end product boasts a very generous THC content and produces relaxing yet functional high that is purely mellow – no anxiety or paranoia.
on April 20th, 2019
Easy grow, short, moderate yield. Didn't look too frosty, and upon first vape of 1/3 gram, 20 minute delay before feeling anything much (a record). At that point I thought, not a winner. Then it decided to go straight to my head with a 0-10 in seconds (not my preference). Had to walk that super-high off for a while, but after an hour it moved to the body and was perfect (much prefer the White Widow side of this). I suggest 1/5 gram because it sneaks up on you then wham! It settles in very nicely and the kicker is it lasted for 3.5 hours (another record, and yes I did time it with a clock) before I just gave up and went to bed. This high lasts forever, and eventually gets mellow (not very chatty, which is the difference between the White Widow and something like a Northern Lights). Not the best for insomnia, if that is your goal, but otherwise great once the Indica side of it takes ahold and never lets go.
on May 27th, 2018
Great yields and frosty colas! All I can say is WOW! I didnt have any herms on the 5 that I popped, grew in SCROG, but I suppose it depends on the breeder and true genetics of the seed. One of my favorite stones. Taste is sweet and smooth. Uplifting and Cerebral.
on December 2nd, 2017
grew it got 5 hermaphrodites it's more like 10wks it's a nice buzz but stumbling across a seed mid smoke is not a pleasant taste won't be getting it again !! this is the only review of this strain from anywhere on the net