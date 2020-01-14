1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Available in .5 oz bottle, 1 oz bottle, or 2 oz bottle.
on January 14th, 2020
Kindred Spirits was terrible during the day, but excellent at night. Avidekel was terrible at night, but excellent during the day. KS made me loopy and down during the day. Avidekel gave me bad dreams at night. So I alternate them. Fantastic combo. The RAW ingredients of Kindred Spirits are very powerful, moreso than Papa And Barkley, which was effective but not quite enough. KS produces a beautiful sleep if you take it 2 hours before bed. Avidekel as soon as you wake wipes away the negatives of KS.