JofusMalofus
on November 16th, 2019
The high with this was almost nonexistent. After smoking a whole joint I was only high for about 30 minutes. Waste of time.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
I obsess over each plant, tailor my regimens to each strain and strive to bring out the best flavor profile for our taste buds. We utilize a custom harvest and curing process. Trimming specialists hand trim each and every single flower to my Diamond Cut precision standards. The only time we touch the flowers are when they are weighed and carefully placed into their jar. Flowers are stored to maximize their cure and expertly jarred or processed into pre-rolls to ensure that what we share with you is truly The Highest Shelf.
on November 16th, 2019
The high with this was almost nonexistent. After smoking a whole joint I was only high for about 30 minutes. Waste of time.
on November 2nd, 2019
This weed from fifty fold is amazing, I picked up a 8th for a nice night time indica to help sleep and relax. It is so pretty with dark purple buds and long orange hairs, smells of fruit, the effects are even better. This bud has me super relaxed and warm, no paranoia. I will be looking out for more fifty fold bud at my local dispensary!
on September 26th, 2019
Absolutely beautiful strain, look and taste very good. Cross between Black Cherry Pie and Purple punch. From viewing the flower you can see all of the crystals and purple. The flower has a great earthy, floral and sweet smell, with a brilliant taste. The high is very heavy, great strain to help with sleep or deep relaxation. If you enjoy a heavy indica or something with great taste this is a must try. Absolutely love Fifty Fold.