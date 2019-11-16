About this product

I obsess over each plant, tailor my regimens to each strain and strive to bring out the best flavor profile for our taste buds. We utilize a custom harvest and curing process. Trimming specialists hand trim each and every single flower to my Diamond Cut precision standards. The only time we touch the flowers are when they are weighed and carefully placed into their jar. Flowers are stored to maximize their cure and expertly jarred or processed into pre-rolls to ensure that what we share with you is truly The Highest Shelf.