Fireline Cannabis

thegroovygardener7 on August 15th, 2019

Well, it's state store weed so... That being said it has been some of the better retail flower I've had. It's effect is uplifting with out being overwhelmingly intense. I'm currently enjoying some with a cup of coffee, sitting in the early morning quite waking slowly before everyone else gets up and the daily chaos ensues. It's nice. I have found it to be fairly easy to use through out the day without getting burnt out. For medical use I've found it to be calming yet alert. Mellow and happy without the fog. Good for being casually social and going about your business maybe outdoors maybe cleaning the casa. It's good for both. For pain it's so so, not the greatest. For a hangover it's probably good for more severe pain I would choose something else. For rec. it'll do the trick. That being said it is State store weed, so it leaves you hanging in the flavor and smell department. The cannabinoid profile leaves you missing something. The smell? Not much, not special. The cure? I'll say this, it's not dried out that's about it. All that being said it's your typical top shelf rec weed. 2 Buck Chuck as Swami would say.