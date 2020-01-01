 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Hydrating Body Lotion

by Fit Aroma

Fit Aroma Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Hydrating Body Lotion

About this product

CBD Hydrating Body Lotion MADE IN USA: 100% Organic and Terpene Rich! A non-greasy formula that absorbs instantly. Our hydrating body lotion is an amazing combination of CBD hemp oil and other powerful natural ingredients. These ingredients each promote unbelievable skin revitalization alone, but, in this formula they work together to give you incredibly smooth, soft skin. Yes, we’ve combined not only the highest quality of CBD Oil, but, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Cocoa Oil, Shea Oil, Apricot Oil, Aloe Vera, Soy Lecithin, Coconut Oil, Grape Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, MCT Oil, CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil, Avocado Oil, Lavender Oil, Vitamin A, D, and E Oil. Mother Earth sends you her love! DIRECTIONS: Use a quarter size drop of our Hydrating Body Lotion. A small amount spreads like crazy! Rub into your skin and see a difference in a matter of days. Dry yourself and apply body lotion after you bath for extra soft, subtle skin. Silky, never greasy, this ultra performance lotion brings nature to your skin’s rescue! INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Cocoa Oil, Shea Oil, Apricot Oil, Aloe Vera, Soy Lecithin, Coconut Oil, Grape Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, MCT Oil, CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil, Avocado Oil, Lavender Oil, Vitamin A, D, and E Oil. NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS

Providing the highest quality nano-technology full-spectrum CBD hemp oil.