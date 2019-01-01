About this product
Tangie X Granddaddy Purp X GSC. Plum Crazy has an aroma of mellow fruity and a flavor of sweet fruity delicate after taste. Due to the potent effects, Plum Crazy is said to be an ideal strain for treating patiends suffering from chronic pain due to injury or illness, insomnia, chronic stress or anxiety, and muscle tension or spasms. This strain tends to be a creeper. Terpenes: High on Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hits of Ocimene.
