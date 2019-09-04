Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
on September 4th, 2019
Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple!!!! The dispenser tip makes it super easy to use.
on November 14th, 2017
New favorite way to smoke dabs. So easy to squeeze out the perfect amount on bowls, rigs, and on flower for the extra special sessions!