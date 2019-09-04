 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. FLI Concentrates: Pineapple 500mg

FLI Concentrates: Pineapple 500mg

by FLI

FLI Concentrates Solventless FLI Concentrates: Pineapple 500mg

About this product

0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

2 customer reviews

Saucekat

Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple!!!! The dispenser tip makes it super easy to use.

shamsone

New favorite way to smoke dabs. So easy to squeeze out the perfect amount on bowls, rigs, and on flower for the extra special sessions!

About this brand

FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.