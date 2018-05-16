radinsky on May 16th, 2018

picked up one of these on recommendation from my shop since my preferred brand was out. the first cartridge wouldn't hit, regardless of battery used. then we compared 5 different cartridges - all were filled with different levels. and the 2nd cartridge, which was a replacement for the 1st, is also junk. hits fine, but maybe the product is old? clear separation is visible and it tastes absolutely horrible. lesson learned in the saturated and confusing cartridge world - stick with what you love and hit a different shop if your brand is out. i wont be trying FLI cartridges again.