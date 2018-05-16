 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. FLI Select Vape Cartridges: Red Headed Stranger

by FLI

About this product

0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effect - 90-97% THC

3 customer reviews

3.73

radinsky

picked up one of these on recommendation from my shop since my preferred brand was out. the first cartridge wouldn't hit, regardless of battery used. then we compared 5 different cartridges - all were filled with different levels. and the 2nd cartridge, which was a replacement for the 1st, is also junk. hits fine, but maybe the product is old? clear separation is visible and it tastes absolutely horrible. lesson learned in the saturated and confusing cartridge world - stick with what you love and hit a different shop if your brand is out. i wont be trying FLI cartridges again.

from FLIon July 4th, 2018

We are glad you were able to try our FLI products, and we are sorry to hear about your experience. Feel free to send us an email to info@getfli.com or call at 1 877-258-7444, and we will be happy to look into this issue further.

acid420Thc

Love the strain specific carts honestly can’t get enough

ShuterMcgavin420

The FLÏ SELECT VAPE cartridges are amazing. Best taste, high and price point in all of Colorado.

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.