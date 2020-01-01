 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Myakka Native

Myakka Native

by Float by Surterra Wellness

Write a review
Float by Surterra Wellness Cannabis Flower Myakka Native

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Myakka Native is a mildly sedative, Sativa-leaning strain provides the perfect combination of slight euphoria and the ability to focus. It’s a good way to manage stress and anxiety while still feeling active enough to enjoy a short hike or a brisk walk.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Float by Surterra Wellness Logo
Our Mission: Well-Being for All. Feeling truly well is a gift—and everyone should be able to achieve it. We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.