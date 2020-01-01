 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Oregon Noble

by Float by Surterra Wellness

Oregon Noble, an indica-dominant strain, may leave you feeling euphoric and talkative, yet calm and with an allover body relaxation. It has an herbal, piney taste with a hint of sweetness.

Our Mission: Well-Being for All. Feeling truly well is a gift—and everyone should be able to achieve it. We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.