Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal Alpha-Pinene is a fragrant terpene that is best known for its fresh, pine scent and anti-inflammatory as well as anti-microbial properties. Alpha-Pinene is best known for its presence in coniferous trees and rosemary essential oils. Its fresh, pine scent promotes airflow in the lungs and may even improve memory by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase enzymes. Additionally, alpha-pinene is used medicinally for its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial benefits.
