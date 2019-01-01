About this product
Maximize your experience when you use the Aura. Flowermate has a line of premier multi-use aromatherapy devices. Featuring an advanced ceramic heating chamber with full modular temperature range for herbs, waxy, and oil Non Combustion aromatherapy device Exceptional quality made only with medical grade materials. Fully isolated Air Path allows for a clean and pure experience.
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.